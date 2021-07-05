Psychiatry is moving patients through at the same pace Amazon moves packages | COMMENTARY

On my street, Amazon Prime and FedEx trucks screech to a stop all day, drivers hastily delivering packages and jumping back in their vehicles. It calls to mind the pace of my own profession in medical care, particularly in my specialty of psychiatry.
In older times, patients stayed in the hospital for weeks and months at a time, as needed. Nowadays, the average length of stay (abbreviated ALOS) is days, sometimes weeks. Discharge planning starts upon admission.
Folks with depression or psychotic illnesses are shunted onto outpatient therapists, except there are fewer of these because many doctors in my field appear to practice “medication management” and do not offer a full hour of treatment. And when you call a psychiatrist these days, you often get a message to the effect that the doctor is not accepting any new patients.
Money, as usual, is a root cause of shorter hospital stays and the unavailability of private therapists. Senior clinicians do not accept the feeble reimbursements of insurers and insist upon fee for service. Insurance companies don’t like psychiatry because the goals and end point of treatments are vague, and most patients need talk therapy, and talking in this culture, regardless of discipline, is not valued.
To some extent, psychiatry has always been a luxury subspecialty. It takes a long time to adequately treat a patient. Ministering to a bipolar patient, for example, is not just a question of giving a mood stabilizer. Bipolar patients have trouble relating to others, can be moody to begin with and may lead unstable professional lives. Many interventions are needed.
Even a depression is not a simple illness. It is often a more pervasive condition. Those afflicted might have personality issues or long-standing unhappiness or come from a difficult family so that Prozac tablets do not fully wash away sadness. Indeed, there is a difficult and chronic depressive condition called Dysthymia for which talking is more effective than medication. Psychiatric trainees can easily be swayed into believing that pharmacologic stabilization is a goal and not a process. Doctors in most specialties must see many patients in a day and do not have time to converse much with those they see. Hospitals, for that matter, have become institutions for diagnosis and rapid intervention and are no longer places of soothing and recovery. Employed doctors eat lunch on the run; their dining rooms have disappeared. So many computer entries, so little time.
There exists an insidious psychiatric training deficiency that is more serious. Less emphasis is given to the more intangible but crucial understanding of attachment. Attachment is a bonding phenomenon, applicable even to animals. Men and women need heaps of caring, and without it, a vacuum sweeps in, and they suffer. We in society discover this over and over again, as if it were a revelation. At one time in history, a sick child entered a hospital without his parents. During the Victorian era in England, parents were advised to personally spend no more than two hours a day with their offspring lest the children become spoiled. We now know that the brain thrives on early nurturance. In severely neglected children, you can actually see changes on an MRI.
There is another psychotherapeutic issue that is given short shrift, and that is the matter of loss, the opposite of attachment. The losses we sustain in our lives are more profound than brief psychiatric treatment addresses. The death of a grandparent or mother or father or even a pet has a lasting effect. As has been addressed in the media, the loss of companionship and identity due to COVID-19 is very large and must be talked out and processed, not dismissed as a simple casualty. Years ago, when I was in the Navy, my commanding officer hypothesized that leaving the intense comradeship of active duty could become a major loss for a soldier, and I am reminded of this when the topic of military suicide comes up.
Perhaps haste is reflective of a culture that momentarily has placed aside the concept of nourishment. Or perhaps we are witnessing capitalism at its worst or a nation beset with a certain acrimony that makes the softer values of tending replaced by hard data, a false empiricism and a fantasy that we do not need or deserve or have the time for the qualities of affection.
John R. Lion (newtlion@aol.com) is a physician and psychiatrist. His novel “Psychiatrist, Disturbed” (Singularity Press) was published in May.