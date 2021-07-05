Psychiatry is moving patients through at the same pace Amazon moves packages | COMMENTARY

Even a depression is not a simple illness. It is often a more pervasive condition. Those afflicted might have personality issues or long-standing unhappiness or come from a difficult family so that Prozac tablets do not fully wash away sadness. Indeed, there is a difficult and chronic depressive condition called Dysthymia for which talking is more effective than medication. Psychiatric trainees can easily be swayed into believing that pharmacologic stabilization is a goal and not a process. Doctors in most specialties must see many patients in a day and do not have time to converse much with those they see. Hospitals, for that matter, have become institutions for diagnosis and rapid intervention and are no longer places of soothing and recovery. Employed doctors eat lunch on the run; their dining rooms have disappeared. So many computer entries, so little time.