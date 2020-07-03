What college students are thinking about the pandemic and how it is impacting their lives | COMMENTARY

This is, of course, not to suggest that the mode of education is the primary driver in the decision to attend or return to college in the age of COVID-19. Even though we find that the majority of college students say they now intend to stay enrolled with their current institution even if a return to online education ensues, those plans may still be in limbo if the pandemic places additional economic pressures. In fact, nearly 60% of the students we surveyed said that the economic fallout from the coronavirus has impacted their or their family’s ability to afford college.