Why Columbus statues are so offensive to Indigenous people | COMMENTARY

State Dels. Kathy Szeliga and Nino Mangione at a news conference in Little Italy announced that they plan to ask Gov. Hogan and Mayor Young to preserve and protect these monuments. This suggests to us that they do not know Indigenous history and do not value the native and Indigenous constituents in their districts in Baltimore County, Baltimore City and throughout Maryland. They have not attempted to speak with us about these matters even once. These lawmakers would rather align themselves with the most privileged and use their government positions to uphold institutional white supremacy by continuing to marginalize and erase Native Americans and Indigenous peoples, and by prioritizing protecting stone objects over repairing the harm caused by genocide initiated by Christopher Columbus and his men.