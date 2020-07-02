Ouzo Bay and Black children treated as adults | COMMENTARY

My phone alerts me that I have a text. It is my family group text. The link that was sent was a video of a Black mother from my hometown of Baltimore discussing with the white manager at the restaurant Ouzo Bay why her son was not allowed to eat there. Because her son was wearing athletic wear, which is not allowed in the restaurant, the manager said. The Black mother went on to tell the white manager, in a conversation she recorded on video, that a white boy, around the same age as her son, was wearing similar athletic attire and allowed to eat in the restaurant.