Do what the founders would do: Put governance before politics | GUEST COMMENTARY

Members of the public look up at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda near a painting with some Founding Fathers depicted on March 28, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) (Jim Watson/Getty-AFP)

When my first children’s book on civics — “How the U.S. Government Works” — was published in 1998, I began doing book talks in schools, libraries, book stores, and fairs. Inevitably, at least one person in the crowd would see the title of the book and say something to the effect of: “This guy must be nuts. He actually thinks the U.S. government works!”

Each time I heard that, I gave the same response: ”Our system of government works fine. It’s our system of politics that’s broken.”

Advertisement

People often confuse politics and governance. Or, more accurately, they believe all government is politics and don’t recognize the difference between it and governance. But politics is only a part of our republican system of government.

Politics is the process by which individuals obtain governmental office and authority. Governance is what those people are supposed to do when they get it.

Advertisement

Politics means doing whatever you legally can to advance your and your party’s election interests. Governance means doing what’s in the best interests of the people you represent, regardless of its effect on your political interests.

Politics means clinging to narrow positions on controversial issues and refusing to find solutions in order to appeal to like-minded voters. Governance means working together with people of different views to seek consensus and advance the common good.

Politics means seeing compromise as a weakness. Governance values compromise as a strength.

Politics says it’s every man, woman, and political party for themselves. Governance believes we’re all in this together.

The Constitution of the United States is a plan of governance.

The founders who wrote it understood the distinction between politics and governance. They knew that politics was a necessary evil to select the individuals who would perform the governmental duties carved out in the new constitution. They were keen students of human nature and understood the risk of entrusting government power to human beings. That’s why they carefully built checks and balances into their framework of government: separation of powers, federalism, vetoes and overrides, amendments.

But the founders didn’t foresee the kind of pervasive political system that we have today. Sure, they had what they called “factions,” even among the delegates at the Constitutional Convention. But their political factions were mostly regional (North vs. South, i.e. free vs. slave), economic (agricultural vs. mercantile), and demographic (big states vs. small states).

The founders’ factions were fluid, changing from issue to issue depending upon the interests of the individual and the state they represented. A delegate from a small Northern state, for example, might side with delegates from small Southern states depending on the question being decided.

Advertisement

The founders anticipated that representatives in Congress would follow the same model, changing alliances depending on the subject at issue. They never anticipated the kind of lockstep, two-party system in which most issues of governance quickly devolve into predictable and diametrically opposed political positions.

Nor did they anticipate that winning elections would become the primary motivator for most of our elected officials and the people who voted for them. The founders met at a time when the survival of the union was in jeopardy. States were fighting with each other. Citizens in some rural areas were rebelling. Foreign enemies were exploiting divisions between the new states, hoping they would fail so they could sweep in and claim the spoils. The states’ independence, wealth and resources were at risk unless they found a way to form a strong, lasting national union.

The founders put governance first because they had to. Otherwise, the nation would not have survived. That was true then, and it is true today.

So, on this 246th anniversary of our independence, may we and our elected leaders resolve to return to our roots and choose to put governance before politics — before it’s too late.

Syl Sobel is an attorney, writer and the author of several books for children on U.S. history and civics. His website is: www.sylsobel.com.