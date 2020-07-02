A look back at the renaming of UM’s Byrd stadium in this era of racial awakening | COMMENTARY

Mr. Byrd said his decision to push for renaming Byrd stadium took a lot of thought and also came down to some personal reasons, including the sharing of the last name even though he wasn’t related to the former university president, and the fact that his dad attended the university as well. Also, Curley Byrd’s stance on segregation was so strong: “In ’54 he was running for governor pushing for segregation after Brown vs. Board of Education. Those details are not insignificant when you start to say what this message is we are sending.”