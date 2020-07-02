Words from our founding fathers this Independence Day | COMMENTARY

Our founders left us with how to keep our democracy. John Jay, signer of the declaration stated, “I consider knowledge to be the soul of a republic.” Benjamin Rush, another signer of the declaration, agreed with Jay, “Freedom can exist only in the society of knowledge.” An educated populace is crucial to a democratic government. Thomas Jefferson was a key proponent of education as a safeguard to tyranny. “Educate and inform the whole mass of the people … they are the only sure reliance for the preservation of our liberty.”