Mayor has too much authority over Baltimore’s budget | COMMENTARY

In light of recent ethical lapses in multiple mayoral administrations, it would benefit residents to have more eyes, and politicians with competing priorities reviewing the budget. Under the revised charter everyone on the council will have skin in the game, reducing clientelism in the city. It will be more difficult for narrow interests to secure a line item or program with the City Council looking over the mayor’s shoulder. Politicians compete in elections and the incentive to make a name for themselves by finding a scandal will limit budget phantoms and serve as a check on wasteful spending. While the process may be lengthier and more boisterous than the current top-down method of budgeting, a close review by the City Council may put the city on a path to build trust among residents, the council and the mayor.