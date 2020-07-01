Vaccine might not be the only way to treat COVID-19 | COMMENTARY

Even vaccines that have been successfully developed may have limitations. For example, the annual influenza vaccine is not always effective because of viral mutations and the presence of different flu strains that arise after the vaccine has been manufactured each year. Vaccines are not particularly stable for long periods and must be refrigerated, and they usually take longer to develop and test, whereas most antiviral drugs can be given orally, are shelf stable and typically straightforward to make. Moreover, vaccines are not recommended for certain cohorts of the population such as the very young, those who are immunocompromised, have certain underlying health conditions or those who are allergic to the components in the vaccine. So even if a vaccine is successfully developed, many people will not be able to take it.