Conservatives balk at removing Confederate statues from U.S. Capitol; here’s the problem with their arguments | COMMENTARY

Jefferson Davis was not just “a man of his time,” and therefore his defenders cannot claim he was anything less than entirely culpable for the evil he defended. As president of the Confederate States, he was the leader of the effort to maintain slavery on the North American continent and directed the war effort to do so that resulted in the death of more than 600,000 Americans. His vice president, Alexander Stephens, stood out even among pro-slavery politicians for the ardent defense of the evil institution. Among Stephens’ many notable comments was that the Confederacy rested “upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man, that slavery, subordination to the superior race, is his natural and normal condition.” This is not merely a truth but a “great truth,” he said, making it somehow truer — sort of like when Donald Trump capitalized his tweets. Stephens is the man the state of Georgia chose as its representative in the Capitol Statuary. That leads to the second argument from Republicans.