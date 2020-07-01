Don’t end telehealth benefits for Medicaid patients while pandemic is still strong | COMMENTARY

Until recently, telehealth was considered a convenient luxury. But as “social distancing” became the norm, the ability to get care virtually rapidly evolved into a public health necessity. In the private sector, telehealth companies such as American Well and Teladoc have been providing convenient from-home virtual care for years, but these video visits come with a price tag most Medicaid beneficiaries cannot afford. To be sure, telehealth regulations exist for a reason. From protecting data privacy, assuaging system fraud, and ensuring high quality care, these regulations safeguard against several potential risks. But the barriers to care that Medicaid patients face do not go away once COVID-19 does.