Maryland Food Bank expands to meet increasing need | COMMENTARY

Marylanders continue to seek out food assistance at nearly double previous rates, and this level of need is unlikely to dissipate anytime soon. In fact, we at the food bank anticipate that things will get worse before they get better, in light of the early end to various government policies that were implemented to provide relief over the last year, and we expect to be dealing with the economic fallout from the pandemic for years to come. That’s why now is the time to expand our capacity to meet the need today, while also working to provide broader solutions that break the cycle of poverty tomorrow.