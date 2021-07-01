I thought of her as a daughter until a confession years later made me question my memories | COMMENTARY

The deli was struggling to survive, and on top of that, I was diagnosed with cancer. During the months I went through radiation and surgery, Bonnie and Rudy, a night clerk, ran the deli. After treatment, when I returned to work, I realized there was a discrepancy between how much food we sold and how much money we took in. I suspected that Rudy, the night clerk, was stealing from the till, so I let him go.