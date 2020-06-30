Morgan president talks how to be a ‘woke’ university president | COMMENTARY

As a university president, I understand poverty, racism, inequality and injustice. This has been my lived experience. I do not hide it from my students. When they walk into my office and look at my bookshelves — my full life is on display. A sample bale of cotton is a reminder that I picked it while growing up on a sharecropper’s plantation in rural Alabama. A small jar of black dirt was taken from the grounds around the shanty where I grew up, and a replica of a $5 bill was given to me by my late father on the morning I headed to Tuskegee Institute. I want them to know that I understand what it means to see wealth in the hands of the people who exploited the labor of my ancestors.