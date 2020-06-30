Teaching my students the history of Maryland’s state song - and why it must go | COMMENTARY

I have the honor and privilege to teach history to the children of Maryland. This is a source of great joy, but also a stark responsibility. This is the song that I must direct our students to if I want them to learn our state anthem. It is no surprise they do not know it. We do not sing or celebrate it. Once they get past their surprise that it is set to the tune of the carol, “O Christmas tree,” they are shocked at the language of the sixth and eighth stanzas, which describe President Lincoln as a tyrant and Union forces as vandals. You may find the whole text on the “Kids Page” of the Maryland Secretary of State.