50 years ago, the U.S. ratified the 26th Amendment; don’t expect it to ratify another — ever | COMMENTARY

Even if a widely popular idea managed to somehow squeak through the Senate, persuading three-quarters of states — 38, presently — to ratify a proposed amendment is even harder to imagine. The United States now features record numbers of same-party U.S. Senate pairs and so-called “trifecta” states featuring a governor and both state legislative chambers controlled by same party. The reason for the rising number of one-party states is that blue states are becoming bluer, red states redder. Because it takes just one state legislative chamber each (not both) in just 13 states to block ratification of a proposed amendment, ratifying an amendment in today’s polarized climate is even less likely than the divided Congress proposing one in the first place.