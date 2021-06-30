Supreme Court defends cheerleader’s right to swear, but fails to set standards for school discipline, leaving door open for disparity | COMMENTARY

Bias, not behavior, drives these disparities. The vast majority of out-of-school suspensions are for nonviolent misbehavior — like being disruptive, acting disrespectfully, tardiness, profanity and dress-code violations. These infractions, combined with an absence of clear guidelines for discipline, give educators broad discretion to punish students, opening the door to arbitrary decision-making. Subjective criteria exacerbate racial, gender and other biases, as students of color are disciplined for more arbitrary and subjective concerns and for less serious conduct that may not result in a referral for a white student. For example, research shows school administrators are more likely to interpret Black girls’ behavior as loud and overbearing, or to label them as aggressive and confrontational, which leads to increased discipline under subjective schemes. Black girls are often suspended for vague offenses such as “willful defiance,” which is often code for Black girls who refuse to conform to traditional gender expectations — essentially punishing them for failing to assimilate.