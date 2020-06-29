Coronavirus keeping many awake at night | COMMENTARY

Of course, life during COVID-19 is not military combat. No one is shooting at us, and the world seems united in the fight against the virus. Even so, it is illustrative that military leaders recognize and support healthy sleep as a core component of physiological and psychological resilience. In addition to providing high quality sleep medicine care and seeking to optimize sleep in the field, the Department of Defense supports a focused program of sleep-related research, including our own research at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, to support service members and veterans alike.