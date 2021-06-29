Mistakenly overpaid in PPP loans during the pandemic? Look out small businesses, the government will be coming for its money | COMMENTARY

Loan forgiveness is denied for any amount that exceeds what should have been approved, but the responsibility rests with the borrowers, not the lenders issuing overseeing the loans. What’s more, even if the loan is denied partial forgiveness due to overfunding, the SBA will still protect lenders with the SBA’s loan guarantee. It is only if “excessive occurrences” of lender errors occur that the SBA will conduct a review of a lender and possibly retract the guarantee. But even then, the borrower is still responsible for returning the excess funds to the lender; the guarantee only comes into question if the borrower defaults.