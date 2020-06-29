Immigrants deserve coronavirus federal relief | COMMENTARY

Take Maryam, who just delivered a baby girl amid the pandemic. She is anxious about how she is going to feed, clothe and nurture her newborn child — an anxiety that’s exacerbated by her husband’s layoff from his restaurant job, language barriers within the unemployment process, and a landlord who is doing everything he can to circumvent the statewide halt on evictions. In another part of the country, three siblings Raul, Mayra and Julio are trying to stay afloat despite pandemic-related job loss. Their mother was deported and their father remains in immigration detention — what many call a “tinderbox” for the spread of COVID-19.