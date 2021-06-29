Legislator: There’s only one right choice for the next chief judge of Maryland’s highest court | COMMENTARY

Our most recent chiefs have had a minimum of five years of appellate experience prior to their designation as the court’s chief. They all served with a wealth of judicial experience and provided long-term stability to the judiciary. Chief Judge Barbera had 11 years of appellate court experience, including five years with the Court of Appeals, before being named chief in 2013. Chief Judge Bell had nine years trial court experience and 12 years of appellate experience, including five years with the Court of Appeals, before serving as its chief from 1996 to 2013. Chief Judge Robert Murphy had five years appellate experience as the Court of Special Appeals’ chief judge before serving as the chief judge of the Court of Appeals from 1972 to 1996.