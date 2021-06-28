Chauvin verdict not the justice we seek | COMMENTARY

Unfortunately, far too many of us seek relief through the courts because our legislators are punting their responsibilities to fix the problems with policing. Families of victims of excessive use of force by police, like those of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, turned to the court system to get some relief, some sense of justice, some sense of accountability via civil cases. But even lawsuits that are won do not lead to real changes in policing in America and, legal settlements, for the most part, are paid with taxpayer dollars, not by the police or their departmental budgets.