Maryland senator: ‘no place for Atlas Restaurant Group in Baltimore’ | COMMENTARY

Given these experiences, and having witnessed the video of the manager at Ouzo Bay racially discriminating against a Black child, denying him admittance using the pretext of his wearing “athletic attire,” I have concluded with a clear conscience that there is no place for Atlas Restaurant Group in Baltimore City. No apologies needed. None accepted. My response, as my father’s would have been, is that I will never spend one more penny at any of them again. I will dedicate myself to boycotting Atlas-owned restaurants and encourage others to do the same until they are no longer conducting business in Baltimore City. This is our city. This is our parents’ city. This is our children’s city. No racists welcomed, and none allowed. #CancelAtlas.