Enough with the squeegee panhandling; Baltimore leaders must intervene | GUEST COMMENTARY

If it was a white kid who had so angrily banged my driver-side window that I thought it was going to shatter, I would have unhesitatingly laid into that son of a gun with a few choice words. But it was a Black kid, and I said nothing. I did not want to offend. I just bit my tongue and prayed for the light to change.

Can an old white dude complain about squeegee kids without sounding racist? Probably not. I mean, the African-American grandmother of my friend’s multiracial son finds these street-corner hucksters irritating too. So there’s that. But I get that it seems unseemly for a white guy to gripe about Black squeegee kids. Despite way too many outrageous incidents — smashed windows, beaten drivers, stolen bicycles, Cash App scams — we are all supposed to embrace and coddle these guys.

Why?

The squeegee kids were cool at first. But in the last few years, many have become increasingly hostile and threatening in my experience. And, like everything in Baltimore that is hostile and threatening, we are expected to accept it as simply life in a modern American city.

I appreciated the fist bump I got from a squeegee kid once when I was racing out of town to see a friend in hospital and was out of washer fluid and desperately needed my windshield cleaned. He was the coolest. He made a very difficult day much more pleasant. I should have given him a $5 bill.

But lately, every stop at a squeegee intersection has become a hassle. I feel it; that African-American grandmother feels it; most people, I would venture, feel it. There’s been trouble in squeegee paradise for far too long. And it’s time these kids are ushered off the street. Period. If the city is so genuinely concerned about the welfare of these boys, then it can connect them to the appropriate social services. It’s for their own good, too. They have been targets of violence by drivers, as well.

I am thankfully employed, but not gainfully so. If I give a buck a day to every squeegee kid who approaches my car as I sit trapped at some stoplight, I will need to join them on the street corner to panhandle for contributions to my ever-increasing rent and grocery bills. If I do not give, I too often become the immediate target for vehicular vandalism or verbal abuse or at least some serious shade.

Enough is enough.

To the genius who plastered the city with the “Missing Mayor” posters, I salute you. If they issued the Pulitzer Prize for street art, you’d win one. Yes, indeed, our mayor seems to be missing in action. Or, at least, mired in inaction.

Mayor Brandon Scott ran for office vowing to change things around here. We’re still waiting. The only change so far has been in the wrong direction. It seems there’s more gun violence and trash and general disappointment in this city than ever.

The guy could use a win. And the squeegee-kid issue is it. It’s a no-brainer if there ever was one. For many of us who have to travel Baltimore’s streets daily, these routinely unpleasant encounters are not an occasional inconvenience, they are an ever present stressor. The beleaguered people of this troubled town could sorely use a quality-of-life boost. Harassment-free stop lights on our daily commutes would certainly qualify.

I asked an African-American co-worker for his take on the squeegee kids. He’s against them too. But he took his anti-squeegee-kid rant much further, giving voice to a concern that I have as well. He said the city probably won’t do anything about them until somebody gets shot.

Does it really have to come to that?

Being anti squeegee kids is not racist. It’s common sense. Allowing teenage boys to swarm our streets and demand money for a service many of us can’t afford and most of us don’t want is just plain stupid. This town needs to prioritize the concerns of its taxpaying citizens, not a bunch of teens with bad attitudes.

Louis Balsamo (louisbalsamo@gmail.com) is a freelance writer.