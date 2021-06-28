Online education: preparing the workforce of the future | COMMENTARY

But there is an affordability gap to accessing that education. Last year, student submittals of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) dropped nationally by 6.7%. In Maryland, applications declined by 7.5%, and by 9.1% for students from Maryland’s Title I high schools. Those students are part of a critical segment of the state’s population — individuals who have not pursued higher education and the jobs that could result, largely because they didn’t apply for or receive financial aid.