Trump’s Tulsa rally was a dud. Sessions’ tweet about it was cringe-inducing | COMMENTARY

I understand that politicians have a remarkable capacity to convince themselves that the country needs them. Surely that is what’s going on with Lindsay Graham, another senator who has debased himself to stay on the good side of Mr. Trump and his most loyal voters. But Mr. Graham is a comparatively young man, with no wife or kids to go home to. Mr. Sessions is 73, with three children and 10 grandchildren. What is so terrible about going home to that? Does the country need you so much? Or is the need to be in the room where it happens so great that selling off your dignity piecemeal is worth the price of admission?