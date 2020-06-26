Columbus statues need context, not disrespect and desecration | COMMENTARY

Our foundation was committed to fostering community service through STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) grants to middle and high school students of all races. Perhaps, however, remedial instruction in history and critical thinking is what those younger members of our society responsible for toppling the statues representing our shared history need the most right now. How unfortunate is the double standard here: to raise awareness of historically oppressed populations, while simultaneously green lighting that it is still OK to marginalize Italian Americans as symbolized through their statue to the great Italian explorer. Archaeologists say context is everything, but for “woke” activists, any suggestion that a statue somehow represents a racist past alone is enough to prompt vandalism.