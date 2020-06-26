Commissioner: focused on transforming Baltimore Police Department into one ‘community wants, needs, deserves’ | COMMENTARY

I, along with the entire BPD, share the urgency to drive down violent crime. Couple this with a renewed commitment to reforms and we will rebuild trust. Not because it is court mandated, but because it is the right thing to do. It ensures that we are reducing crime in the right way, the constitutional way and the way that builds relationships that were once broken, instead of perpetuating a cycle of violence between law enforcement and our communities. We must move away from a “warrior” mentality and shift to a philosophy of “guardianship” that invests and cares deeply about protecting all those in our community.