Educator: Teaching from home looked ideal pre-pandemic, not so much anymore | COMMENTARY

But Clark Kent has a fortress of solitude where he can recharge and reconnect with himself. Batman has a multi-million-dollar mansion that he can hide in to escape the stress and prepare for the next challenge. Yet when my home became my classroom, the stress and the anxiety came with it. My home was no longer my refuge where I could take off my cape. I was wearing my cape all day along with the frustration of incomplete assignments, the concern about student well-being and my effectiveness, and worry over students who had not yet shown up. Even now as the year ends, I am still haunted by those students who virtually vanished from my online classroom. Were they OK? Did they lose internet access? Why didn’t they respond to my texts and calls? It kept me up every night not knowing.