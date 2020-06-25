Decades-old bad cop database underused, underfunded | COMMENTARY

In the wake of the killings by police of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, Georgia, politicians are scrambling to find ways to address the problem of unjustified uses of deadly force by police, particularly on Black victims. Media personalities and talking heads are calling for a wide range of “new” measures to hold officers accountable and prevent the hiring of those who are unfit to wear the badge, especially those previously fired by a law enforcement agency. One of the “new” ideas bandied about is a database tracking problem officers who move from one department to another after having had issues — commonly referred to as “gypsy cops.”