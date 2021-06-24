America’s greatest danger isn’t China; it’s much closer to home | COMMENTARY

More than 60 years ago, the sudden and palpable fear that the Soviet Union was lurching ahead of us shook America out of a postwar complacency and caused the nation to do what it should have been doing for many years. Even though we did it under the pretext of national defense — we called it the National Defense Education Act and the National Defense Highway Act and relied on the Defense Advanced Research Projects Administration for basic research leading to semiconductors, satellite technology and the internet — the result was to boost U.S. productivity and American wages for a generation.