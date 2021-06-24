Sen. Manchin, do you love the Senate more than your country? | COMMENTARY

Yet the chances that the Senate would pass any version of either of these bills with 60 votes, as required by the Senate filibuster rule, are basically nonexistent. The first attempt to get the 60 votes needed to pass a voting rights bill failed June 22, when the vote was split 50-50 along party lines. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, has vowed that 60 votes will never happen, and Mitch frequently gets his way when he aims to obstruct something. He views the Democratic bills as “power grabs.”