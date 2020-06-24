Using recent graduates to strategically expand Americorps will help those still in school | COMMENTARY

While the impact of the pandemic and current unrest in our country threaten learning and life outcomes for this generation of students, it is within our power (and it is in fact our national duty in a land where we are all created equal) to do something. Strategic expansion of AmeriCorps by tapping the powers of our nation’s most recent graduates and channeling their idealism, energy and skills is how we can rapidly and more equitably provide the additional capacity to enact what is needed — and what evidence says will work — to support our students through the impact of COVID-19 and continued racial injustice. This ensures we can all benefit from their fully realized talents and contributions in the future.