Other Maryland counties have bolstered their forest conservation laws, why not Baltimore County? | COMMENTARY

Imagine yourself in a Maryland forest underneath a 100-foot tall white oak. Falling from the branches are a plethora of smooth, brown acorns, blown from a great height as the wind sweeps through the woods. Some fall into a nearby stream, while others are planted firmly in the soil — the next generation of this regal species. At 50 years old, this White Oak will produce 10,000 acorns annually. As you look around you see a dynamic community of birds and squirrels gathering the acorns for the precious nutrients they provide. Without these acorns, over 80 species of birds and mammals would go hungry. As you stand there, you imagine what it was like when Maryland’s tree canopy flowed continuously along millions of acres of land, tended respectfully by the area’s Indigenous population, but cars rolling by on a nearby interstate bring you back to the reality that all of this is so incredibly fragile.