COVID-19 created a surgery backlog that’s only going to get worse | COMMENTARY

Many hospitals are still struggling with COVID-19 cases. There is just not enough room to put on a full load of elective surgeries requiring hospital beds and intensive care units. Key personnel such as anesthesiologists and critical care nurses are overwhelmed. Even when hospitals have availability, it may be difficult to get patients on the schedule due to requirements for universal COVID-19 testing, and appropriate medical and financial clearances. Yes, surgical demand may dampen due to changing patient preferences and fears of uncertainty, yet substantial backlog would likely remain.