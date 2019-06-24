A trade deal with China could put national security at risk

President Donald Trump’s planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit, June 28-29, has created optimism that a deal to restore normal commercial relations may be possible. However, without extensive changes in Chinese policy and law — and tough enforcement provisions — any deal will prove a hollow victory and put our national security at risk.

Beijing’s formula for modernization flaunts western rules for international competition it agreed to accept when it joined the World Trade Organization and which also required changes in its domestic statutes.

China uses opaque tactics to limit imports of products it can make domestically, refuses to reform a judicial system that is biased against foreign intellectual property rights and orchestrates consumer boycotts against foreign companies — like Samsung — to gain advantage in foreign policy disputes unrelated to commercial considerations.

It promotes domestic production and exports through huge subsidies, pressures foreign investors to cede valuable intellectual property and steals technology through brazen state-sponsored industrial espionage.

China’s 2001 WTO accession agreement was supposed to deal with most of those practices, but President Xi has taken the country in another direction and cultivated a culture that makes an acceptable trade agreement terribly difficult.

Compliance with WTO expectations of behavior would have required Communist Party leaders to encourage rising young members and private entrepreneurs to embrace western norms of honesty and transparency in dealing with foreigners and respect for their intellectual property. Instead, thanks to the internationally dispersed nature of developments in artificial intelligence and the difficulties of firewalling U.S. and allies’ sophisticated software essential to the design, production and delivery of goods and services, the Chinese kleptocracy poses an existential threat to western democratic capitalism.

Owing to size, China’s increasing capabilities in artificial intelligence if everything China invents is respected by western law and business conduct but what the West invents can be stolen by Chinese entrepreneurs and military with impunity mean the West could easily fall under Beijing’s yoke as Greece’s civilization fell to Rome.