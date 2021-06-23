Baltimore communities unite over crime issues | COMMENTARY

Throughout the neighborhood, residents and business owners say illegal vendors distribute liquor out of the trunks of their cars while others roll coolers along the streets to sell alcohol — even to teenagers and preteens. Open-air drug dealing is ubiquitous, and people casually smoke out of bongs or absurdly long joints. Large fights erupt, and no one tries to break them up. Dirt bikers and drunk drivers noisily ride wherever they please as fast as they please. “Drunk as a skunk, one of the guys fighting gets in his car and goes 60 mph down a pedestrian filled road,” complained saloon owner Eric Mathias in an incensed Facebook post. This “is literally worse than the wild-wild-west.”