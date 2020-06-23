Baltimore should look to Birmingham for Inner Harbor inspiration | COMMENTARY

The harbor’s promenade failed to deliver the backdrop I was hoping for. Trash lapping at the water’s edge created a constant distraction. Empty, boarded-up retail stores served as a reminder of the current pandemic and protests over police brutality, as well as the failed nature of retail center once hailed as the city’s marquee tourist attraction. While a smattering of mostly young joggers provided the scene with a glimmer of hope, it wasn’t enough to make downtown Baltimore feel like the vibrant urban center it could be. I struggled to envision how the Inner Harbor could be re-imagined as a proud and lasting centerpiece of Baltimore.