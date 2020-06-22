Aunt Jemima is off the pancake box | COMMENTARY

That clip left us — apologies to Martha Reeves — nowhere to run, nowhere to hide from the stark truth it told. We had seen other clips, yes, but they were often grainy images captured from a distance, and thus, they provided an escape hatch for those who were so inclined, room for them to avoid knowing what they did not wish to know. But Floyd’s death was up close and in focus. We heard him repeatedly plead for his life. And, too, we clearly saw on the face of the white Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin, the arrogance of a man confident that even if he grinds out a black man’s life in broad daylight on a public street, accountability will never call his name.