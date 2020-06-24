Baltimore state’s attorney doesn’t practice the transparency she preaches | COMMENTARY

The state’s attorney’s office has discretion over whether or not to prosecute. Many times they choose not to. But these files are public documents that can be disclosed openly to the public. So, we requested all files from last year. Ms. Mosby’s office responded that those records alone would take over 400 hours to reproduce. The office then placed exorbitant fees on the information requests, essentially blocking public access to the records. Fees can be charged for data reproduction purposes, but the law calls for fees to be waived if disclosure is in the public interest. And it would be hard for one to argue that police transparency is not in the city’s interest. We’ve since had to take Ms. Mosby to court to gain access to these records.