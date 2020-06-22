How to fight election cyber attacks while protecting the health of voters during a pandemic | COMMENTARY

This was necessary and prudent; mitigating the health risks and reassuring anxious voters is paramount to ensuring a smooth running of the election in the fall. States are furiously rolling out new processes, scouting polling places that can accommodate social distancing and preparing for unprecedented volumes of absentee and mail-in ballots. Each of these moves is costly, however, and states must pursue all of them simultaneously. A recent Brennan Center report argues that states will need significantly more funding to prepare for the November election, noting for example that the federal grant would only cover roughly 10% of the estimated $110 to $124 million Georgia alone would need to spend between now and Election Day.