More accessible testing needed in Maryland’s hardest hit communities | COMMENTARY

With Gov. Larry Hogan focused on expanding testing availability as he slowly reopens the state in a safe way, it is imperative that we keep the needs of our most vulnerable citizens top of mind. To do so, Governor Hogan and our mayors need to direct more resources to the parts of the state suffering the most, and they need to do it in ways that meet our vulnerable populations where they are. While drive-thru testing sites are an important first step, these sites are demonstrably fewer and farther between in majority-Black counties than they are in whiter areas. According to the Maryland Department of Health website, three of Maryland’s counties with the largest Black populations — Prince George’s, Baltimore City, and Somerset — have about two dozen, around a dozen, and one COVID-19 testing sites respectively as of late last week. Compare that to whiter, wealthier Montgomery County’s more than 30 sites alone to see the disparity laid bare.