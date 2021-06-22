The art of the “boo”: one way Baltimore might let the Houston Astros know what we think of cheating | COMMENTARY

In F. Scott Fitzgerald’s revered chronical of the Jazz Age, Gatsby introduces Nick Carraway to his shady business partner, Meyer Wolfsheim, whom Gatsby reveals was responsible for fixing the 1919 World Series. That was the year that eight Chicago White Sox players were accused of throwing the series in exchange for payments from a gambling syndicate. It seems to me that Fitzgerald chose a connection to this actual event in order to apprise the reader of the full extent of Wolfsheim’s nefariousness. After all, what could be worse than to defile the preeminent event of America’s pastime?