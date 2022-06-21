The tax sale is killing Baltimore; end it now | GUEST COMMENTARY

Silhouettes of the media attending a press conference outside City Hall in 2021 about the impact of the city tax sale on vulnerable homeowners threatened by tax liens. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

There are some things the Baltimore City government does that are not great for communities, particularly lower-income ones, but that make sense economically. And then there’s the annual real estate tax sale.

No matter how you look at it — especially economically — this predatory system makes sense for no one except the speculators. In fact, it may be the single biggest reason why parts of Baltimore remain islands of crushing poverty in a sea of great regional prosperity.

White mayors and Black mayors, male and female city leaders, have, for decades, kept the system going. But it’s time now for it to end, completely and immediately, before this year’s sale on June 27, in order for it to be reinvented and re-imagined as a community development force multiplier, rather than a nuclear bomb on our neighborhoods.

We’re leaders of the Edmondson Community Organization in Midtown-Edmondson in West Baltimore, and to illustrate some of the issues (and some of the possible solutions), we’d like to walk you through an example that’s close to home for us.

This month, we lost our longtime and only community center to a speculator’s auction. The building was put in the tax sale by the city in 2018 for the meager sum of $2,543 in back taxes owed. The winning bid was just $5,115 then, even though the assessed value was $105,000. Was that assessment unrealistic, or did the city just get fair “price discovery?” The answer came this week, when the tax certificate holder auctioned the property, and the final bid was $139,500.

So that means the city effectively left more than $100,000 on the table back in 2018. Call it “The Great Undervaluing” of Baltimore neighborhoods and communities.

How can it be such a huge fleece? Well, the city dumps all of its properties on the market at once, glutting it and temporarily driving prices down. And with such huge numbers, no effective monitoring of true property values is possible.

But that’s not all. See, the tax sale certificate purchaser is never actually required to take possession of the property, by putting their name on the deed. So, the tax sale is not really a bid for the property, but rather a bid for the right of the certificate holder to be able to hold the property hostage.

Because the certificate holder never has to officially own the property, they’re never technically on the hook for any future vacant property fines, taxes, water bills, fire company charges — none of it. After nine months, the certificate holder can petition the court to take away the right of the owner to reclaim the property. And after that point, the certificate holder can sit on the property indefinitely, effectively controlling it, never having to sell, yet never being on the deed.

As a practical matter, that means a certificate holder can set a vastly unrealistic price on the property, and just sit back and wait, sometimes for years and even decades, to see if they’ll get their ask. More often than not, they don’t, and voilà: instant long-term vacant property created, compliments of misguided city government policies.

Five or 10 years later, it’s not uncommon for the certificate holder to walk away from the property entirely, even closing the LLC that holds it. Then the final nail is driven in the community’s coffin. Future renovation, sale or possession of the property is made infinitely harder because the lien holder is now effectively impossible to locate.

The final issue we’ll highlight from our experience is that of misaligned goals. In 2022, our organization sought to remedy this situation and return control of building to the neighborhood. We put together a well-received proposal with highly regarded partners and a clear funding mechanism to purchase and rehabilitate the property. A 1000% profit for the certificate holder was built into the proposal, but alas, the private auction proceeded anyway. Future owner unknown.

This nonsensical system needs to stop now, right this minute. The mayor has commissioned a working group to rethink every step of the process. Let them do their jobs before another single body blow is struck at our communities by its own government. Get serious about valuing the assets of our communities for what their worth. And most of all, put our neighborhoods — not the speculators — first.

Joe Richardson (jrich.eco@gmail.com) is president of the Edmondson Community Organization (ECO). Jonathan Sacks (jsacks@hubwestbaltimore.org) is executive director of the HUB West Baltimore Community Development Corporation, a unit of the ECO.