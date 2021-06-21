Advocating for ‘walkability’ in car-centric Baltimore-area ‘burbs | COMMENTARY

The American Heart Association agrees, and provides basic guidelines on how best to get your daily walk. What they do not provide is the safe way to do it when you step out of your door. If we don’t want to get involved in the absurdity of getting in a car and driving in order to find a safe place to walk (fine if you want to visit Lake Roland or stroll a golf course, but not ideal on a daily basis), then it is time we called on our local governments to take action. Not just in the Baltimore suburbs, but all across the nation.