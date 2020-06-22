Marilyn Mosby: Rethink policing and restore Baltimore | COMMENTARY

It is high time to reimagine policing in this country. For far too long, we’ve relied on police to fill the gap in social services in our city, and have tasked them with enforcing the criminalization of drug use, sex work, homelessness, truancy, and more. Across the country, we have seen this approach produce racially disparate arrests and fuel tensions between black people and police officers. We must instead fund the professionals who are trained in these areas and treat these challenges through a non-carceral lens. But we also must recognize that shifting budget priorities does not meet the challenge of this moment.