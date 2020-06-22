The history of policing gets unfairly twisted around the issue of slave patrols | COMMENTARY

Moreover, the attempt to paint policing — all policing “across America,” in former slave states and free states alike ― as the poisoned fruit of American slavery is problematic. First, every decent country has police, including the non-white ones. Second, the South lost the Civil War. Under Reconstruction, the Radical Republicans imposed the North’s will on the South. The slave patrols were disbanded. Some patrollers did indeed become police. But so did African Americans. Meanwhile, the evil energies of the patrols were primarily expressed elsewhere — in the form of vigilante groups like the Ku Klux Klan. When Reconstruction ended, the South imposed tyrannical Jim Crow laws.