Would a President Pence be better than Trump? | COMMENTARY

Of course, one might argue that the president shouldn’t have been removed from office because he wasn’t guilty. But few Republicans, outside the president and his coterie, actually took this position. Most hid behind the claim that the prosecution hadn’t made its case, even as the Senate moved to block the prosecution from fully making its case. A handful of senators, led by Lamar Alexander, conceded that Mr. Trump did abuse his power by pressuring Ukraine to muddy up Joe Biden, but that his missteps weren’t worth impeaching him over. As Marco Rubio put it, “Just because actions meet a standard of impeachment does not mean it is in the best interest of the country to remove a president from office.”