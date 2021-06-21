As a sexually active gay man, I can’t donate blood or tissue in America. That’s ridiculous | COMMENTARY

While it is true that men who have sex with men are still the most affected group impacted by HIV and AIDS in the U.S., today’s advanced testing and screening methods should be enough to alleviate concerns of accidental viral transmission. Alternatively, the FDA can follow the organ donor policies of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which oversees solid organ donation and has no current bans on gay donors. Instead, the HHS measures donor compatibility based on pre-existing medical conditions at the time of donation.