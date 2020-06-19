Don’t freeze planned minimum wage increase | COMMENTARY

As we discussed the statewide minimum wage increase — during legislative testimony and floor debates — many of us emphasized that no Marylander should have to work two jobs in order to sustain themselves or their families. One job should be enough. During the debate, we highlighted that when members of our community have more money in their pockets, they use it to fuel the local economy with purchases at our gas stations, grocery stores, book stores and other businesses. Put simply, there are a number of direct and indirect benefits when we ensure a decent wage for our neighbors because when we all win, we all win.